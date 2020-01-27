Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5ZJ ISIN: CA74019D1050 Ticker-Symbol: 1P7 
Frankfurt
27.01.20
08:15 Uhr
0,152 Euro
-0,020
-11,63 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVERTON RESOURCES
EVERTON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVERTON RESOURCES INC0,008-27,88 %
PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP0,152-11,63 %