Zurich -- 28 January 2020 -- Amun, the first issuer to deliver fully collateralized, passive investment products with cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, has publicized its quarterly insights into the digital asset industry. This exhaustive review presented by the Amun research team unveils their thesis for two of the biggest phenomena of Q4 2019 -- the growth of crypto exchanges, most noticeably Binance, and the maturation of the Proof-of-Stake crypto ecosystem in their theses for Binance Coin (BNB) and Tezos (XTZ). "The most noticeable lesson from the last quarter of 2019 is that going forward the crypto asset market's primary price driver will be global macroeconomic events such as changes in China's economic strategy or geopolitical tensions, rather than microeconomic or industry-specific events" comments Amun's research lead, Lanre Ige. "This point is important to note for investors over the coming years as it will deeply affect one's investment strategy for crypto assets." Among the report's key findings include: -- Q4 2019 was dominated by news of various nation-states' growing interest in the industry -- particularly China's -- and also the growth in the availability of crypto asset derivatives markets in both regulated and unregulated frameworks -- 2020 is likely to become an increasingly exciting year for Proof-of-Stake assets given the growing interest in assets like Cosmos and Tezos, as well as the looming launch of Ethereum 2.0 which will be the event to solidify Proof-of-Stake as a viable alternative to Bitcoin's energy-intensive Proof-of-Work -- Q4 2019 saw a range of acquisitions and fund-raising which point to a possible consolidation in many companies which currently offer ways for users to trade and exchange crypto assets. Two exchanges, Binance and Coinbase, are best placed to benefit from this consolidation and we expect them to heat up acquisition activity over the next year -- A detailed investment thesis for Binance Coin (BNB) as part of the launch of the Amun BNB ETP (ABNB) where Amun's research team argue that BNB is an ideal place to benefit from the likely long-term success of Binance, as well as the potential of Binance Chain -- BNB's native blockchain -- to act as a facilitator of decentralized finance applications -- A detailed investment thesis for Tezos (XTZ) as part of the launch of the Amun Tezos ETP (AXTZ) where Amun's research argues that Tezos presents a viable alternative to the leading smart contract platform and its successful use of on-chain governance thus far will build confidence in crypto asset The link to the full report can be found here: https://www.amun.com/research/state-of-crypto-q4-2019/ About Amun Amun makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and cost-effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs launched by Amun, which is now composed of eleven Crypto ETPs: the Amun Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), Amun Bitcoin (ABTC:SW), Amun Ethereum (AETH:SW), Amun XRP (AXRP:SW), AMUN Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), Amun Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), Amun Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), Amun Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), Amun Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW) and Amun Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW). The entire suite is listed in a regulated framework on the SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and Boerse Stuttgart in CHF, USD and EUR. Founded in 2018, Amun is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich, Berlin and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. Amun has eleven crypto ETPs listed today and has over $50 million in AuM in total listed products. 21Shares represent the new name of the family of Exchange Traded Products by Amun AG. The entire suite of existing ETPs will be migrated over the new brand in the course of the second quarter 2020. 21Shares by Amun paves the way with a new financial market identity distinguishing the conventional financial issuances from other digital issuances. Press Contact Amun Anne Barrat & Hansen Wang +41 44 260 86 60 press@amun.com research@amun.com January 28, 2020