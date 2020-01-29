Vancouver, British Columbia - (NewsFile Corp - January 29, 2020) - Deer Horn Capital's (CSE: DHC) (OTCBB: GODYF) President and CEO Tyrone Docherty is interviewed by David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report.

Deer Horn Capital is committed to exploring for, and providing, strategic and critical metals vital to a low-carbon economy and for the advancement of clean technology. The company's mission is to build a new revenue model for the junior resource industry by partnering with industry leaders in critical and strategic metals extraction, manufacturing, supply and research as well with First Nations, governmental and educational institutions.

Deer Horn works closely with First Nations and local communities to ensure sustainable and ethical operations with a long-term objective of building wealth for all stakeholders.

Located in British Columbia, the company's Deer Horn Property is North America's only silver-gold-tellurium property with an NI 43-101 compliant tellurium resource. Exploration to date has outlined several key mineral zones across a 2.4 kilometer strike length that remain open for expansion in three directions.

