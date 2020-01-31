Senvion Holding GmbH (IRSH) Senvion Holding GmbH EUR 400 million 3.875% senior secured notes due 2022 (the 'Notes') 31-Jan-2020 / 14:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Senvion Holding GmbH EUR 400 million 3.875% senior secured notes due 2022 (the 'Notes')* *Regulation S Notes: Common Code 160804009, ISIN XS1608040090 Rule 144A Notes: Common Code 160804475, ISIN XS1608044753* Hamburg, Germany - 31 January 2020 - Senvion Holding GmbH (the 'Issuer') announces that, pursuant to its previously announced consent solicitation dated December 17, 2019 (the 'Solicitation') it received the consents (the 'Consents') from holders of at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding Notes (such Consents, the 'Required Consents') to certain proposed instructions (the 'Proposed Instructions') relating to the indenture relating to the Notes (the 'Indenture') and the intercreditor agreement relating to the Indenture and the Notes. The purpose of the Proposed Instructions was, among other things, to require the instruction from holders of Notes (the 'Holders') of at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Notes to accelerate the Notes and provide certain instructions and directions to the trustee and security agent, as described in more detail in the Issuer's consent solicitation statement, dated as of December 17, 2019 (the 'Consent Solicitation Statement'). Upon obtaining the Required Consents, the Issuer gave notice to Deutsche Trustee Company Limited (the 'Trustee') that the Required Consents had been received (such time, the 'Effective Time'). Subsequent to the Proposed Instructions having been provided, the Issuer has announced on January 9, 2020, the successfully completes acquisition of European Service assets and IP from Senvion by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase Notes, a solicitation of an offer to sell Notes or a Solicitation of Holders and shall not be deemed to be an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to sell or a solicitation of consents with respect to any securities of the Issuer or its affiliates. *Forward Looking Statements* This release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Issuer's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Issuer and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward- looking statement can be guaranteed. The Issuer undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. *Press contact:* Maximilian Karpf Phone: +44 7970 716953 Email: maximilian.karpf@kekstcnc.com ISIN: XS1608040090, XS1608044753 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 43916 EQS News ID: 965365 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 31, 2020 08:42 ET (13:42 GMT)