ATX ends January with 3074 points, a loss of 3,5 per cent. News came from Lenzing, ams, Andritz, CA Immo, A1 Telekom Austria, Pierer Mobility, Agrana and Porr. The biggest loser this week was Lenzing, Uniqa 10 trading days in a row down. The winner of our Stock Market Tournament was Österreichische Post. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -2,26% to 3.074,31 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -3,53%. Up to now there were 8 days with a positive and 14 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 4,8% away, from the low 0%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Friday with -0,02%, the weakest is Monday with -0,51%. These are the best-performers this week: S Immo 7,08% in front of Semperit 4,09% and Rosenbauer 3,19%. And the following stocks performed ...

