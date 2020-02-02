A1 Telekom Austria Group: The A1 Telekom Austria Group announces that the Management Board will propose a dividend of Euro 0.23 per share for the financial year 2019 to the Annual General Meeting (2018; 0,21 Euro), subject to the authorization of the Supervisory Board. This decision is based on the improved operational and financial performance of A1 Telekom Austria Group.Telekom Austria: weekly performance: -1.63%Turnover in industry and construction: A total of 66,106 enterprises in the entire industry and construction sector (+0.6% compared to the previous year) turned over Euro 251.0 bn (+2.3%) in the reporting period January to October 2019, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. The working-day adjusted turnover for industry and construction increased by 2.1%. These ...

