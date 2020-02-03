The Eye-Net Protect cellular-based V2X solution was chosen as one of the five leading technologies in the Best Mobile Innovation for Automotive category

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems,today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., was named a finalist in the Best Mobile Innovation for Automotive category in the GSMA's 2020 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards. The prestigious GLOMO Awards recognize pioneering individuals, teams, organizations and partnerships in the connected world. The GLOMO Awards Ceremony will take place at MWC Barcelona on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020.

The Eye-Net Protect cellular-based V2X solution was chosen as one of the five leading technologies in the Best Mobile Innovation for Automotive category, alongside global telecommunication companies such as SK Telecom, Tata Communications, ZTE Corporation and KT Corporation.

The GLOMO awards judging panel is comprised of more than 300 leading industry and subject matter experts, analysts, journalists, academics, and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives from across the world.

Eye-Net Protect is a revolutionary cellular-based V2X solution that saves lives and reduces the rate of road accidents. Eye-Net Protect is designed to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users (pedestrians, cyclists and scooter drivers) and vehicles by using smartphones and relying on existing cellular networks, requiring no additional hardware. Designed to provide a complementary layer of protection beyond traditional Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Eye-Net Protect extends protection to road users who are not in the direct line of sight and are not covered by other alerting systems and sensors.

"It is a great honor for Eye-Net Mobile to be included among the impressive list of GLOMO Awards finalists," said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. "This prestigious recognition from the GLOMO Awards validates Eye-Net Mobile's innovation and important role in developing a life-saving accident prevention solution that will redefine the future of cellular-based V2X communication."

The GLOMO awards, which will enter its twenty-fifth year at GSMA MWC Barcelona 2020, celebrate key innovations and achievements from both individuals and organizations across the mobile industry. For more information about GSMA and the GLOMO Awards, please visit www.gsma.com

For more information about Eye-Net Mobile, please visit http://www.eyenet-mobile.com or follow the company's LinkedIn page, Eye-Net Mobile; Twitter, @EyeNetMobile1; and Instagram channel, Eyenetmobile1, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, please visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" cellular-based applications. Foresight's vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients' movement.

The company's systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

