EXEL INDUSTRIES: EXEL Industries has finalized the acquisition of Eisenmann Intec in Germany

PRESS RELEASEParis, February 3, 2020





EXEL Industries has finalized the acquisition of Eisenmann Intec in Germany

Paris, February 3, 2020 - EXEL Industries has finalized today the acquisition of 100% of the company Eisenmann Intec GmbH & Co. KG, after approval of the competition authorities in Germany.

Intec becomes a subsidiary of Sames Kremlin, the EXEL Industries' subsidiary specialized in applications of paints and high-viscosity products. The Intec site at Erftstadt, near Cologne, will be retained with all the staff in Germany and abroad.

Established on the agriculture, industry and consumer markets, EXEL Industries continues to expand on the industry market abroad.

About Intec: https://www.eisenmann-intec.com (https://www.eisenmann-intec.com)



Intec is a major manufacturer of bonding equipment specific to the automotive industry, mainly in body assembly plants (body-in-white). A profitable company, Intec's sales in 2019 will reach almost €40 million, with approximately 120 employees, 16 of whom are outside Germany, to support its export customers.

About Sames Kremlin: www.sames-kremlin.com (http://www.sames-kremlin.com)



Sames Kremlin is the worldwide leader in the application of paint and high-viscosity products. The mission of Sames Kremlin is to support its customers' industrial process, from assembly, protection against the environment, to finish by beautifying manufactured products. The company employs 800 persons in France and in its 15 foreign subsidiaries.

About EXEL Industries: https://www.exel-industries.com (https://www.exel-industries.com)



EXEL Industries' core business is agricultural and industrial spraying. The Group also competes in the consumer watering products market and in sugar beet harvesters. The goal of EXEL Industries is to expand in its markets through a policy of constant innovation and an international growth strategy. EXEL Industries generated sales of €777 million (of which €195 million on the industrial spraying business) in 2018/19 and employs 3,544 persons in 27 countries, on the five 5 continents.

YOUR CONTACTS

Yves BELEGAUD Sophie BOUHERET Directeur Général Groupe Directrice Financière Groupe / Relations Investisseurs sophie.bouheret@exel-industries.com Tél : 01 71 70 49 50

1



Attachment