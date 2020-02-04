EXL Joins Forces with Blue Prism to Advance Intelligent Automation Capabilities

Partnership lays the foundation for future RPA capabilities that deliver Digital Intelligence

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to extend and advance intelligent automation capabilities for its enterprise customer base, EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced a partnership with Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The partnership will see EXL incorporate analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and other innovative technologies into Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform.

EXL orchestrates domain knowledge, digital capabilities and artificial intelligence to deliver "Digital Intelligence," a strategy and approach to deliver customer-centric outcomes that help clients to improve their revenue growth and profitability. The combination of Blue Prism's connected-RPA with EXL's Digital Intelligence platform will increase efficiencies by automating mission-critical processes across global operations and enterprise functions in industries such as insurance, healthcare, banking, travel, transport and logistics.

"In insurance, we have accelerated our development of end-to-end intelligent process automation solutions across contact center automation, new business, data-driven underwriting, digital intake, policy management and claims transformation," said Ahson Pai, Global Head of Digital Consulting, EXL. "We continue to invest heavily in our digital assets and capabilities, and are enthusiastically focused on delivering these deeper transformation solutions to our joint clients."

EXL's Digital Consulting practice transforms customer experience by leveraging process excellence, agile delivery models and digital technologies, such as advanced automation, robotics and enterprise architecture. Through this deep partnership with Blue Prism, EXL will further advance its intelligent automation capabilities to include solutions that cover IT environments across premise, cloud, hybrid and SaaS.

"EXL's talented people and extensive capabilities support our vision of a Digital Workforce for every Enterprise built on our connected-RPA platform," said Pat Geary, CMO at Blue Prism. "We've seen an alignment in their capabilities with our offerings, especially as we scale our cloud solutions. We look forward to going to market together so we can deliver intelligent automation solutions that drive a true digital transformation."

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism's vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company's purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility.

Fortune 500 and public-sector organizations, among customers across 70 commercial sectors, trust Blue Prism's enterprise-grade connected-RPA platform, which has users in more than 170 countries. By strategically applying intelligent automation, these organizations are creating new opportunities and services, while unlocking massive efficiencies that return millions of hours of work back into their business.

Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's Digital Workforce automates ever more complex, end-to-end processes that drive a true digital transformation, collaboratively, at scale and across the entire enterprise.

Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more or follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL's proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 31,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), South America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

