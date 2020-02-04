Family Zone Redefines Its B2B Offering As Linewize, While Continuing to Grow The Family Zone Consumer Business

The Recent Rebranding Will Allow the Company to Better Align its Education Offering to the EdTech Industry in the United States

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Familyzone.io, a rising US branch of the Australian-based company, Family Zone Cyber Safety, is pleased to announce the business' rebrand to Linewize. Due to the rapid growth in the US EdTEch sector, the company has decided to separate its enterprise business from its consumer offering.

The rebrand will include a new logo and slogan for both its web filtering and classroom management products.

For more information, please visit linewize.com or email us@linewize.com.

"When you hear the name, "Family Zone', it really sounds like a consumer offering. In order to point our customers in the right direction so they receive value from each of our product lines, we've decided to segment our consumer and education products," said Ross Young, Vice President of US Operations.

"Family Zone will remain the parent company, but marketing and sales will be promoting the education business-to-business products as Linewize and Classwize respectively," Young added.

Linewize, the company's web filtering product, comes with the slogan, "Wisdom beyond the filter," while Classwize, the screen visibility, and monitoring classroom technology that empowers teachers to gain back control of the classroom, comes with the slogan, "Modern instruction - delivered wisely."

These slogans reflect the main goal of Linewize, which is to help create school communities that allow students to get the best out of classroom technology and the digital world, all while protecting them from harm.

"Our mission is simple-to create school communities where students thrive," a company spokesperson noted, adding that Linewize empowers school communities with the tools, expertise, and support they need to ensure students are safe and prepared for their digital futures.

"We know that districts are spending millions of dollars to ensure students are learning in a modern way in the classroom", said Ilana Plumer, Head of US marketing.

"Our goal is to make sure districts are leveraging that EdTech spend to its fullest," Plumer added. "We do that through an enterprise-level suite of SaaS products, so this rebrand is meant to reflect that."

From web filtering and cyber safety alerts to teacher/student screen sharing and ongoing education for the school community, the tools offered by Linewize and Family Zone will help to guarantee that students have access to safe and successful tech programs.

The company plans to officially launch the new brand at TCEA, the largest EdTech Tradeshow in Texas, which commences February 3rd, 2020.

About Linewize:

The Linewize ecosystem is a unique response to the challenge of today's connected learning environments. The ecosystem aligns a series of products to help districts stay in regulatory compliance, get the most out of their purchased technology, keep kids cyber-safe at school, and impact the parent community by assisting them in raising good digital citizens. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com.

