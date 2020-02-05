Software From U.S. 5G Companies to Eliminate Reliance on HuaweiNext-generation technologies like 5G will revolutionize the way we communicate and live. For now, the undisputed leader in 5G technology is China's Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. It's a company that many governments believe will use its technologies to spy on people for the Chinese government.No so fast, said White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow. The White House has said.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...