Virpax Pharmaceuticals: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Selected for Two Presentations at the 2020 Special Operations Medical Association Exhibition

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Virpax"), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products for pain management, today announced that their Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Gudin, M.D., will present two abstracts at the 2020 Special Operations Medical Association's Training, Education, Scientific Assembly and Exhibition (SOMA) being held May 11-15, 2020, at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, NC. The posters will be presented during the Opening Reception on Tuesday evening, May 12, from 1800-1900.

The first abstract, Topical NSAID Spray Film, A Novel Analgesic Formulation (Poster #14) explains how the Virpax proprietary 12-hour topical metered-dose spray film formulation (DSF100) is being studied to manage acute musculoskeletal pain.

The second abstract entitled, NES100: A Non-Opioid Analgesic with a Role in Stress Resilience (Poster #15) describes how developing intranasal NES100 as an effective alternative to mu opioids could provide pain management options where maintenance of cognitive ability and stress resilience are important.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax develops branded pharmaceutical products for pain management by using cutting-edge technology to enhance patients' quality of life. The company is focused on becoming a global leader in pain management by developing and delivering innovative pharmaceutical products to its customers. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

About SOMA

Founded in 1987, the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) is the only medical association in the world that brings together the unique blend of pre-hospital, tactical, wilderness, austere, disaster and deployed medicine. Their primary goal is to advance the art and science of special operations medical care through the education and professional development of special operations medical providers. SOMA provides a forum for military and civilian medical providers, academia and industry from around the world to meet and exchange ideas in their Scientific Assembly, through their official publication, the Journal of Special Operations Medicine (JSOM), and their Mini-SOMA Conferences. SOMA advances the science, technology and skills of unconventional medicine.

Contact

Shana Panzarella, Chief of Staff

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

484-875-3195

info@virpaxpharma.com

SOURCE: Virpax Pharmaceuticals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575175/VirpaxR-Pharmaceuticals-Selected-for-Two-Presentations-at-the-2020-Special-Operations-Medical-Association-Exhibition