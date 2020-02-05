Streamwide S.A.: Strategic Partnership With Airbus Secure Land Communications

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / STREAMWIDE (FR0010528059 _ ALSTW), the specialist in critical communication solutions, today details the agreement and strategic partnership, announced at the end of 2018, with AIRBUS Secure Land Communications (AIRBUS SLC).

AIRBUS SLC and STREAMWIDE have signed a long-term technical and commercial partnership agreement for the development and integration of STREAMWIDE's "Team on mission" and "Team on the run" technologies inside the AIRBUS Tactilon portfolio of solutions and services.

Team on mission and Team on the run solutions are "all-in-one" software solutions for secure communication and process management, meeting the current needs of government users and professionals in public safety, transport, public services and industry ("Transport, Utility and Industry_TUI), but also of all other industries and professional users around the world.

The AIRBUS Tactilon portfolio includes Tactilon Management, Tactilon Agnet and Tactilon SMVNO solutions. It also offers AIRBUS specific integration with AIRBUS Tetra and Tetrapol portfolio of networks, control rooms equipment, and end-user devices as well as AIRBUS specific user experiences.

This multi-year agreement should allow the acceleration of the development of STREAMWIDE solutions, further accentuate its current technological advance and support the growth of future revenues.

AIRBUS SLC does not own any asset or any share of STREAMWIDE Equity.

Next financial press release: 2019 turnover, Monday, February 24, 2020

AIRBUS Secure Land Communications (www.securelandcommunications.com)

Secure Land Communications (SLC), an Airbus business unit, offers advanced communication and collaboration solutions to gather, process and deploy intelligence. Its portfolio is tailored to the needs of Public Safety, Defence and Transport, Utility and Industry (TUI).

It includes infrastructures, devices, applications and services based on Tetra, Tetrapol and Broadband technologies (either single, hybrid or multi-technology solutions). As the European leader and a key international player, SLC has customers in more than 80 countries and employs around 1,150 people in 17 countries.

STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its Team on mission (mission critical) and Team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses. These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group discussions, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one man in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.

Based in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) - FR0010528059.

For more information, http://www.streamwide.com and visit our LinkedIn pages @streamwide and Twitter @streamwide.

Labeled "innovative company" by Bpifrance, STREAMWIDE is eligible for FCPI and PEA-PME.

