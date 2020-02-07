Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 Ticker-Symbol: OJS1 
Tradegate
06.02.20
20:49 Uhr
6,876 Euro
-0,054
-0,78 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,854
6,872
06.02.
6,848
6,870
06.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROSNEFT
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR6,876-0,78 %