MOSCOW, February 5 (WNM/TASS) - Rosneft and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have signed a contract to supply up to 2 million tonnes of oil to India via the port of Novorossiysk by the end of 2020. Moreover, India has made a principal decision to participate in the Vostok Oil project, Russia's oil major Rosneft said. The terms are planned to be negotiated shortly. The contract was signed as part of the visit of Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Igor Sechin to New Delhi. During that visit, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...