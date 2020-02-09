Addiko: Addiko Group, a Consumer and SME specialist bank headquartered in Austria, released its preliminary results for the full year 2019 today. The Bank reported a 2019 result after tax of Euro 35.1 mn including one-offs (2018: Euro 104.2mn), with a fourth quarter result after tax of Euro 11.7 mn (4Q18: Euro 7.8mn). Adjusted for one-offs, Addiko Group delivered further improved results and achieved a 4.6% increase in net banking income at stable cost, continuing to benefit from credit loss releases. The adjusted result after tax of Euro 40.9 mn improved by approx. 32% compared to the full year 2018 (2018: Euro 30.9 mn). The continued positive development resulted in improved adjusted return on tangible equity with 4.9% (2018: 3.7%). The return on tangible equity (@14.1% CET1 Ratio) on ...

