OMV: Austrian based oil and gas company OMV reported earnings for 2019. Consolidated sales increased by 2% to Euro 23,461 mn. Higher Upstream sales volumes, following OMV's acquisitions in New Zealand, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates, were partially offset by unfavorable market environment developments. The clean CCS Operating Result slightly decreased from Euro 3,646 mn in 2018 to Euro 3,536 mn. The Upstream result amounted to Euro 1,951 mn (2018: EUR 2,027 mn). There were adverse effects coming from higher depreciation of Euro (382) mn, mainly related to OMV's acquisitions in New Zealand (Q4/18), the United Arab Emirates (Q2/18), and Malaysia (Q1/19), and higher production from Norway, the comoany stated in its report. Net market effects had a negative impact of ...

