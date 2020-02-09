Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 09.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897200 ISIN: AT0000937503 Ticker-Symbol: VAS 
Xetra
07.02.20
17:35 Uhr
22,980 Euro
-0,090
-0,39 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
VOESTALPINE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOESTALPINE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,880
22,890
08.02.
22,870
22,880
07.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OMV
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OMV AG44,260-0,09 %
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG22,150-0,32 %
VOESTALPINE AG22,980-0,39 %