Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 09.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928900 ISIN: AT0000821103 Ticker-Symbol: UN9 
Tradegate
07.02.20
19:12 Uhr
8,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,780
8,880
08.02.
8,810
8,895
07.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNIQA
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG8,7800,00 %