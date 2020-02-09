Uniqa: Insurance group Uniqa signed a purchase agreement with AXA and its subsidiary Société Beaujon for the acquisition of shares in the AXA subsidiaries in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The targets of the acquisition are life and non-life insurance companies, investment firms, pension funds and service companies of the AXA Group in these countries. The purchase price is around Euro 1 bn. The premium volume of the insurance companies targeted by the acquisition comes to around Euro 800 mn altogether. The acquisition of the companies is in line with Uniqa's strategy of growing further in countries in which it is already present. Uniqa currently expects the solvency capital ratio after the transaction is completed to be in the upper third of its present target ...

