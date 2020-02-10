Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865985 ISIN: US0378331005 Ticker-Symbol: APC 
Tradegate
10.02.20
13:42 Uhr
289,85 Euro
-2,35
-0,80 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
289,55
289,85
13:42
289,55
289,85
13:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLE INC289,85-0,80 %