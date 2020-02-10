Correction marked in bold below. As from February 11, 2020, subscription rights (TR) issued by IRLAB Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until February 21, 2020. Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: IRLAB TR A ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013748324 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 189525 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from February 11, 2020, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by IRLAB Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until March 2, 2020 Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ----------------------------------------------- Short name: IRLAB BTA A ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013748332 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 189526 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.