Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6GE ISIN: US86633R1041 Ticker-Symbol: SUE 
Frankfurt
11.02.20
09:15 Uhr
0,350 Euro
+0,008
+2,34 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,350
0,386
13:49
0,350
0,386
13:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES
SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES INC0,350+2,34 %