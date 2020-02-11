Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, today partnered with Lithe Audio, which will launch a 6.5 inch ceiling speaker at the Integrated Systems Europe show, February 11-14th. The speaker will be powered over ethernet (PoE) and will support popular streaming applications such as Airplay 2, Google Cast and Alexa. With the addition of the Summit module, Lithe Audio customers will be able to leverage the speaker in commercial and cinema environments.

The new speaker offering takes advantage of Summit's proven wireless audio technology, capable of supporting up to 8 speakers. The wireless platform transmits high-resolution 24-bit digital audio at 48kHz 96kHz with less than 1/10th the latency of a Bluetooth audio device, keeping movie soundtracks and music content in perfect sync. Summit technology ensures that all speakers in the system are synchronized within 1 micro second, which eliminates any chance of phase distortion, even when using all eight channels.

"By far, the Summit wireless audio technology is the most robust we've tested," said Wesley Siu, co-founder and director of Lithe Audio, Limited. "At Lithe Audio, our ceiling speaker customers demand quality, and with Summit technology you get both a reliable wireless link without compromising audio performance."

About Lithe Audio

Lithe Audio (www.litheaudio.com) is a UK Company that designs, manufactures and sells a range of high quality, innovative and discreet audio and visual products such as active ceiling speakers, wall speakers, wireless garden speakers and motorized TV wall mounts all for both commercial and residential applications. All Lithe Audio products are designed in-house to ensure that they are state-of-the-art and deliver superb sound quality.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

