GABORONE, February 10 (WNM/Reuters) - Botswana has auctioned licences to hunt a total of 70 elephants in seven districts, the first such hunting to take place since President Mokgweetsi Masisi lifted a five-year ban on big game hunting last May. Africa's overall elephant population is declining due to poaching but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent's elephants, has seen numbers grow to 130,000 from 80,000 in the late 1990s. Botswanan officials say hunting is necessary to ease conflict ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...