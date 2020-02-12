BARCELONA, February 10 (WNM/Reuters/Megan Rowling) - Around the world, front-runner cities are testing new ways to cut their emissions faster and protect residents from floods, heatwaves and rising sea levels, while improving their quality of life in the bargain. According to advocacy group The Climate Mobilization, which is trying to persuade governments to respond urgently to climate change, more than 1,300 local governments in about 25 countries have now declared a "climate emergency". But in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...