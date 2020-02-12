PR Ndeg. C2942C STMicroelectronics' participation at MWC 2020 Barcelona and Embedded World Nuremberg Geneva, February 12, 2020 -- STMicroelectronics has been closely following the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China and has taken a number of precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees worldwide. As an additional measure, the company has taken the decision to withdraw from exhibiting at MWC 2020 in Barcelona and at Embedded World in Nuremberg later this month. The invitation-only analyst and media event at MWC 2020, hosted by ST executive management, is confirmed to take place at La Fira at the scheduled date and time. As already planned, the presentation and Q&A will be available live at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=irlNMSoq8H5YLJ8q2d_cyVfeFlOWJm2q_S3DlAFTXjsvO0jVeECTVs_Gcju1q_Q3ruF35p1KrP0Lt2oixPxbTOLEvVxzTdnEBELdubioTz8= http://investors.st.com . We thank the GSMA and the NürnbergMesse GmbH for their understanding and we look forward to attending and supporting their events in the future. About STMicroelectronics ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented. In 2019, the Company's net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com. For further information, please contact: INVESTOR RELATIONS: Céline Berthier Group VP, Investor Relations Tel: +41.22.929.58.12 celine.berthier@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nCrCEtX9GEQjR9GEZ5IIUjfi9Qq2Yk8LY35P4XXM67fwgZiOeSa4-I3yoTLdv6PXJFMuzBo-jbZmPfzbY1xwoGMbaZF2o3FDjKbVSPqzprg= MEDIA RELATIONS: Alexis Breton Corporate External Communications Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08 alexis.breton@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=DXRenf2KgVaFByw9ho-nJBU9v6RlEnEtkLmcCBgIvvjCHJg5Fi0XEcBnFtGKV7J5U5CLbOjUOLFTi-M9wAqW-M-MbY2aJiqrMW8bOcpccSY= Attachment -- C2942C --FEV 12 2020 -- STMicroelectronics - MWC - Embedded world- FINAL POUR PUBLICATION https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/70d04fb3-9e98-48cd-98f0-fef00852a911

February 12, 2020 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)