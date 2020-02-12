LONDON, February 12 (WNM/Reuters/Ron Bousso/Shadia Nasralla) - BP plans deep cuts to its carbon emissions by 2050, setting one of the oil sector's most ambitious targets, as part of the biggest overhaul in the company's 111-year history by new chief executive Bernard Looney. The targets set put BP ahead of rivals Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Equinor and all of the U.S. oil majors. "We need to reinvent BP," Looney said in a statement, adding on Instagram: "Simply put, we have got to change. We want ...

