Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2020) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") announces that at the Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, shareholders voted to increase the number of Directors to six (6) and elected Mr. Luis Valencia Gonzales as a Director of the Company to fill the vacancy created by the increase, to hold such office until the Company's next annual general meeting.

The voting results were as follows:

Resolution For Against To increase the

number of directors 285,361,151 shares

(99.93%) 209,082 shares

(0.07%)







For Witheld To elect Luis Valencia Gonzales as director 285,377,751 shares

(99.93%) 192,482 shares

(0.07%)

"Luis is a welcomed addition to to the Cordoba Board." stated Eric Finlayson, President and CEO of Cordoba. "He brings a wealth of experience as an executive and business consultant in Colombia, which will be invaluable as we seek to develop the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project."

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing the San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Information Contact

Evan Young +1-604-689-8765

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

