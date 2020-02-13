RIYADH, February 10 (WNM/Reuters/Marwa Rashad) - Saudi Aramco has seen an increase in attempted cyber attacks since the final quarter of 2019, which the company has so far successfully countered, the state oil giant's chief information security officer told Reuters. "Overall there is definitely an increase in the attempts of (cyber) attacks, and we are very successful in preventing these attacks at the earliest stage possible," Khalid al-Harbi told Reuters in a telephone interview. "The pattern ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...