Gold Lion Resources Inc.: Gold Lion Appoints Douglas Meirelles to Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE: GL) (FWB: 2BC) has appointed Douglas Meirelles to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Meirelles is a senior level executive with more than 15 years of domestic and international experience in the mining industry. Most recently he worked as Country Manager for Equinox Gold, overseeing the Aurizona Gold Mine through to re-commissioning and commercial production. Prior to that, Mr. Meirelles served in senior and high-level management positions for Troy Resources, Serabi Gold and Newcrest Mining. Mr. Meirelles is also a board member of the Mining News and is a fellow of the Brazil-Canada Mining Chamber of Commerce.



Dorian Banks has resigned as a director of Gold Lion, effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Banks for his valuable contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its property portfolio including the Cuteye Group of Properties and the Fairview Property. The Cuteye Group of Properties includes the Mister Jay.

