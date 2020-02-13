ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Opens EV Assembly and Service Facility in Corona, California

Located a few miles from their corporate headquarters, ADOMANI's new EV assembly and service center is a commercial manufacturing zoned facility that is well suited for the Company's growth trajectory

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, announced today it has relocated its research and development activities and operations to a commercial property in Corona, California, near its corporate offices.

Headquartered in Corona, California, ADOMANI made the decision to open an assembly facility just a few miles from their corporate headquarters. The new 10,600 square feet facility and adjacent lot occupy a combined area of approximately 42,000 square feet with storage for up to 50 new EV vehicles. It is slated to house assembly stations for ADOMANI's commercial EV trucks and vans. The location will also provide parts inventory storage to support warranty and service repairs for most of the Southern California region and provide offices for the ADOMANI sales team.

"The new Corona facility will solve a few challenges and open up opportunities for ADOMANI," said Jim Reynolds, CEO and President of ADOMANI. "First, the Downey facility was inconvenient when customers wanted to view and test drive demo vehicles because of the Southern California traffic. Second, the new Corona facility offers us sales office space as well as assembly and storage space to park our increasing EV inventory. The location also provides a benefit in that we are at the crossroads of two major freeway systems that provide us easy logistics between San Diego, Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, Las Vegas and Arizona," Reynolds continued.

ADOMANI's new Corona assembly facility will also provide research and development operations on new EV technology and vehicles, testing of EV vehicles and an EV parts and distribution warehouse. Additionally, the sales team will be able to provide an area for customers to view available inventory located on the 20,000 square foot adjacent storage lot and test drive EV products in a safe, commercial environment.

"With the recent announcement of partnering with Central States Bus Sales as a warranty and service center for our EV products in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas, the addition of the Corona, California location extends our reach for service and warranty work," said Rick Eckert, COO for ADOMANI. "We're already seeing a growth in the commercial EV market space and with the new facility, we are ensuring that we can meet demand in a quick and timely manner with all that the new facility has to offer us.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI's zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

