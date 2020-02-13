Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Signs Multi-Year Multi-National Licensing Deal with EuroLife

Empower Clinics to license online education technology to provide strategic value to their patients, retail locations, and to their expanding network of franchisees.

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(OTC:EPWCF)(Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company is pleased to announce it has signed a letter of intent (the "LOI") with EuroLife Brands Inc. (EURO) (3CMA) (EURPF) ("EuroLife"), a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the pan-European hemp, cannabinoid, and health and wellness sector, granting Empower an exclusive license of EURO's "Cannvas.me" cloud based online educational platform in certain jurisdictions. The education technology is to be accessed by employees of Empower's owned and franchised clinics, patients, and a network of nationwide retailers in the United States.

Under the terms of the LOI, Empower will be granted an exclusive license of the Cannvas.me platform in the United States and Mexico (expandable to other jurisdictions). It is envisioned that Empower will integrate and leverage the robust Cannvas.me platform with its burgeoning clinic network across the continental United States. The LOI contemplates a three-year term with a three-year renewable option. An annual $70,000.00 CAD licensing fee will be paid for the life of the proposed agreement, and the issuance of $250,000.00 CAD of Empower common stock at a price of $0.10 per share.

"This next phase in our partnership with Euro is the culmination of many months of collaboration to create access to the immense amount of educational content on the Cannvas.me platform." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "Empower, as thought leaders in the medical cannabis sector, need to lead consumer & physician education providing a branded curated experience starting with our 165,000 patients and then extending through our network of corporate and franchised clinics."

"EuroLife's SaaS based education technology platform will allow Empower Clinics to educate a consumer, retailer, and medical patient on an incredibly efficient basis," said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer, EuroLife Brands Inc. "We look forward to working with Empower and their expanding clinic network in providing unencumbered access to our online technology solution."

In 2018 EuroLife launched a consumer education portal for medical and recreational cannabis consumers. Through many discussions with industry stakeholders the management team discovered there was significant demand for a cloud-based education portal for licensed producers, retail dispensaries and other large to mid-sized companies in the cannabis sector. Executing on a renewed B2B technology model EuroLife recently delivered a redesigned budtender education portal for Aphria Inc. (see February 4, 2020 news release), the global cannabis leader with an unrelenting commitment to people, product quality and innovation. The portal allows Aphria to ensure retail employees across Canada are well-versed in Aphria's line-up of adult-use brands and enabled with information to provide superior customer service.

Empower is a vertically-integrated health & wellness brand with it's first hemp-derived CBD extraction facility under development, the Company produces its proprietary line of cannabidiol (CBD) based products and distributes products through company owned and franchised clinics, with wholesale partnerships, online channels and with new retail opportunities nationwide in the U.S. The company is a leading multi-state operator of a network of physician-staffed wellness clinics, focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The company has commenced activity on how to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies.

EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTCPK: EURPF) is a leading global markets cannabis brand empowering the medical, recreational and CPG cannabis industry worldwide through a data-driven CBD marketplace supported by exclusive and unbiased physician-backed cannabis education and detailed consumer analytics.

