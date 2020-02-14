Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQT1 ISIN: CA69526L1031 Ticker-Symbol: 2NKN 
Tradegate
14.02.20
15:19 Uhr
0,060 Euro
-0,008
-11,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,061
0,076
16:00
0,064
0,072
16:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PACTON GOLD
PACTON GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PACTON GOLD INC0,060-11,49 %