KIT - CORRECTION: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA

This is a correction of the notice published on 13 February. Dates have been updated.





* Dividend amount: NOK 0.50 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 23 April 2020

* Ex-date: 24 April 2020

* Record date: 27 April 2020

* Payment date: On or about 5 May 2020

* Date of approval: 23 April 2020





This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.