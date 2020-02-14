Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
Frankfurt
14.02.20
15:33 Uhr
1,172 Euro
-0,014
-1,18 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,166
1,210
16:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2020 | 16:05
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KIT - CORRECTION: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA

This is a correction of the notice published on 13 February. Dates have been updated.

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.50 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 23 April 2020

* Ex-date: 24 April 2020

* Record date: 27 April 2020

* Payment date: On or about 5 May 2020

* Date of approval: 23 April 2020

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

KITRON-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)