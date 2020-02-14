Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KDAV ISIN: CA00547Y1051 Ticker-Symbol: AQM 
Frankfurt
14.02.20
15:33 Uhr
0,015 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADAMERA MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADAMERA MINERALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADAMERA MINERALS
ADAMERA MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADAMERA MINERALS CORP0,0150,00 %