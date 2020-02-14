CORRECTION OF VIDEO LINK

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2020) - Adamera Minerals' (TSXV: ADZ) (OTC Pink: DDNFF) President & CEO, Mark Kolebaba, is interviewed by Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media.

Adamera recently entered into an option / joint venture agreement with Hochschild Mining (US) Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC on its Cooke Mountain gold project in Washington State. Hochschild is a leading underground precious metals producer focussed on high-grade silver and gold deposits. With over 50 years' operating experience in the Americas they are well suited to explore and develop Adamera's many high-grade gold targets at Cooke Mountain.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Adamera" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_bcqvjvdb/InvestmentPitch-Medias-Fiona-Forbes-interviews-Mark-Kolebaba-President-CEO-of-Adamera-Minerals

Mark Kolebaba, stated: "We are looking forward to working with Hochschild on the Cooke Mountain gold project; they bring very relevant expertise in high-grade gold deposits as well as the funding required to aggressively advance this project from the discovery stage through to production. We look forward to the excitement and rewards that accompany well funded exploration. Due to limited funding over the past several years, Adamera has not been able to effectively test the many high-quality targets developed through its exploration programs. Also, new zones with mineralization discovered by Adamera simply have not been drilled enough to realize their potential. This partnership provides a means to fully test these targets."

Adamera has retained 100% ownership of the Flag Hill and Empire Creek gold projects. With Hochschild sole funding the Cooke Mountain project for the foreseeable future, Adamera intends to bring attention to these opportunities in 2020. Shareholders should expect news announcing objectives and details for the 2020 exploration program at Cooke Mountain as well as Flag Hill and Empire Creek projects.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52464