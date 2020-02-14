Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2020) - American Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: ABC) (the "Company" or "American Battery") announces that further to the proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") with Bayshore Minerals Inc. ("Bayshore") referred to in the Company's news release dated January 15, 2020, the shareholders of Bayshore did not approve the Proposed Transaction. 65% of Bayshore shareholders voted in favour, 66.6% was required. The Company plans to continue constructive dialogue with Bayshore and is optimistic that a definitive agreement will be agreed upon in the future.

American Battery Metals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA.

