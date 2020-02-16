Another good week for our ATX with more than 2 per cent up. News came from Andritz, ams, A1 Telekom Austria, Strabag, Bawag, Rosenbauer, VIG, Wolftank-Adisa, Kapsch TrafficCom and Zumtobel. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 2,08% to 3.212,48 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 0,8%. Up to now there were 15 days with a positive and 17 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,52% away, from the low 5,1%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,42%, the weakest is Monday with -0,59%. These are the best-performers this week: Uniqa 12,25% in front of DO&CO 7,8% and Polytec 7,47%. And the following stocks performed worst: Kapsch TrafficCom -3,82% in front of Zumtobel -2,78% and Rosenbauer -2,28%. Further highlights this week: Bawag for 9 days ...

