ams: ams AG, a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces its firm intention to implement a Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement between its wholly-owned subsidiary ams Offer GmbH and Osram Licht AG in the context of its acquisition of Osram. "Following the approval by our shareholders for the Euro 1.65 bn rights issue, this firm intention reflects the next step in the acquisition of OSRAM," says Alexander Everke, CEO of ams. "We intend to implement a Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement in order to enable both companies to work together and realise our joint strategic vision of creating a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics in an efficient manner. We look forward to building upon the collaboration with our Osram ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...