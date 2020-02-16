Strabag: The publicly listed European-based technology group for construction services Strabag SE announced its first figures for the 2019 financial year and issued an outlook for 2020. The group generated a record output volume for the third year in a row in the 2019 financial year. With a plus of 2 % to Euro 16.6 bn, the company exceeded its own forecast. Business was characterised in particular by growth in the home market of Austria and in transportation infrastructures in Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, as well as by an expected decline from the loss of a key German client in property and facility services. Performance in the remaining markets was mixed. The order backlog as at 31 December 2019 grew by 3 % year-on-year to Euro 17.4 bn, reaching a record level for the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...