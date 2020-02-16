Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 16.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYJN ISIN: AT0000BAWAG2 Ticker-Symbol: 0B2 
Tradegate
14.02.20
19:09 Uhr
43,600 Euro
+0,540
+1,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
BAWAG GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAWAG GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,440
43,640
15.02.
43,480
43,680
14.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAWAG GROUP
BAWAG GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAWAG GROUP AG43,600+1,25 %
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG43,000+0,47 %
STRABAG SE31,450+0,96 %