Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Hyundai Steel, Korea, to supply key process equipment for the #1 furnace in the existing continuous galvanizing line (CGL) at the Dangjin plant. The scope of supply includes engineering, delivery of a new Andritz Selas Direct Fired Furnace (DFF), as well as supervision of erection work and commissioning. The project will be executed during the fourth quarter of 2020.Andritz: weekly performance: -0.11% Zumtobel: The Supervisory Board of the lightning company Zumtobel Group AG dealt with possible new appointments to as well as a rejuvenation of the Supervisory Board. After a proposal was made, Ju¨rg Zumtobel (83 years old), Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Fritz Zumtobel (80 years old), Member of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...