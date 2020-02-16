Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 16.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922230 ISIN: AT0000969985 Ticker-Symbol: AUS 
Tradegate
14.02.20
19:53 Uhr
18,960 Euro
+0,390
+2,10 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,010
19,150
17:02
19,020
19,160
14.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AT&S
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG18,960+2,10 %
WOLFTANK-ADISA HOLDING AG30,0000,00 %