OSLO, February 15 (WNM/Reuters/Terje Solsvik) - Norway should reduce its dependence on income from its sovereign wealth fund and the petroleum revenue from which it was built, the country's central bank governor said. While a half-century of oil and gas production has made Norway one of the world's wealthiest nations, it is now time to make more room for other industries to grow, he added. "The offshore industry paved the way for wealth gains no future generation is likely to experience," Oeystein ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...