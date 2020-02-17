Arix Bioscience Plc - Imara files for proposed IPO in the United States

Arix Bioscience plc

Imara files for proposed initial public offering in the United States

LONDON, 17 February 2020: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX) ("Arix Bioscience"), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that one of its portfolio companies, Imara Inc., ("Imara"), has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a proposed initial public offering ("IPO") in the United States of shares of its common stock. All shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by Imara. Imara has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "IMRA". The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. A further announcement will be made in due course.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The securities referred to in this release are to be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus can be obtained from Morgan Stanley, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Dept.; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; or SVB Leerink, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts, 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com.

This announcement includes information that is inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014.The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Arix Bioscience plc is Robert Lyne, General Counsel.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

Arix Bioscience plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.arixbioscience.com

About Imara

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, known as hemoglobinopathies. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types.