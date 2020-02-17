PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.02.2020 PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 6 TLN 23.02.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.02.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend record TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.02.2020 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 12 RIG 21.02.2020 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.02.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03022B LTGNB03022B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.02.2020 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB Initial VLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.02.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 12 RIG 25.02.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000025A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.02.2020 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2020 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2020 LHV Group LHV Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2020 CP Funding 1 Plc CPFB000020FA Maturity date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.