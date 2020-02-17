LONDON, February 17 (WNM/Reuters/Simon Jessop) - European corporate disclosures on climate change and other sustainability issues are generally poor, a study showed, as regional policymakers mull toughening up the rules. The European Union's Non-Financial Reporting Directive came into force in 2018 and requires companies to disclose how they manage a range of social and environmental challenges, but stops short of specifying what companies should report. It is now assessing the rule's effectiveness ...

