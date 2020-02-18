The Battery Show Europe/Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe: Executives from Nissan Energy, Proterra, Tesla, Volvo, and More to Keynote The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2020

Industry experts in the battery design and electric vehicle sectors to present on timely topics such as battery design, new technologies, manufacturing, and sustainability, during keynote panels and presentations

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020, the most comprehensive advanced battery technology event in the European market, along with the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo , Europe's main gathering of manufacturers, engineers, and purchasers tackling the hybrid electric vehicle (H/EV) industry's most pressing issues, announced a catalogue of top industry experts confirmed to keynote the combined conference and exhibition's 2020 edition. With representation from leading OEMs in the battery and H/EV space - CATL, Daimler AG, FREYR, KIC-InnoEnergy, Li Cycle, Nissan Energy, Proterra, Tesla, Umicore - Rechargeable Battery Materials, and Volvo, with moderators from Bloomberg New Energy Finance and IHS Markit - keynote speakers and panelists will discuss strategies for addressing the challenges faced by the electric battery and hybrid vehicle technology industries to help attendees better understand how they can be part of this rapidly advancing landscape.



The conference is taking place 28-30 April in Messe Stuttgart, Germany alongside the expo. To register as press for The Battery Show Europe and E/HV Technology Expo, please visit here .

The dawn of electromobility has spurred great advancements in the battery design and manufacturing sector, a trend poised to continue as global automakers have committed $225 billion to electrification in the coming years. According to McKinsey , it is anticipated that across Europe specifically, 70 percent of all vehicles sold - buses, passenger cars, trucks, and vans - will be electric by 2024. Such rapidly improving economics of electric vehicles and recent regulatory push across European countries places The Battery Show Europe and E/HV Technology Expo in a strategic position to address the substantial EV opportunity that exists within the market.

"The battery market represents a vast opportunity for companies from across the globe as the demand for safer and more economic batteries increases alongside the growing adoption of electric vehicles," said Robin Shelton, Event Manager, The Battery Show Europe and E/HV Technology Expo, Informa Markets. "This year's keynote lineup presents a unique opportunity for attendees to start each day of the conference and expo by learning from the world's most influential battery design and EV technology players that are shaping the exciting changes coming in the new decade."

Full details on this year's keynote panels, presentations, and debates, which are open to all event attendees, can be found below:

Tuesday, 28th April

Keynote Panel: The Future of Electric Vehicles in a Rapidly Changing Industry: Technology Opportunities and Challenges for Global and European OEMs

Moderated by James Frith, Senior Energy Storage Analyst, Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Panelists include:

Andreas Hintennach, Ph.D., Professor, Research HV Battery Systems, Daimler AG

Dr. Elna Holmberg, Vice President Volvo Group Electromobility, Volvo

Dustin Grace, Vice President, Technology, Proterra

Join market leading OEMs as they grapple with the challenges facing EV development and mass market adoption. The panel speakers will consider their path to an emission-free future including the role of 48V and the current barriers to mass market BEV and FCEV models. They will also address the key to mass market EV adoption, fast charging, and considering if, and when, the power infrastructure will be ready to support it and the role of battery recycling and reuse in the overall sustainability of EVs.

Keynote Presentation: Rethinking the Factory, a Deep Evaluation and Comparison on Today's EV Motors Manufacturing Scenarios and Challenges

Presented by Anderson Ricardo Pacheco, MSc., Senior Staff Manufacturing Engineer, Tesla

In 2015, a breakthrough paper (Rethinking the Factory - by ARUP) predicted a strong modification on factories, specifying new methods and ways to manufacture the products, including examples of new companies and their revolutionary systems. Anderson will go through the report, pointing to the forecasted main changes and highlighting what became actualized or not, referencing his recent experience in the automotive market.

Wednesday, 29th April

Keynote Presentation: Investing in Building a Strong Pan-European Battery Industry to Capture a New Market Worth 250B€/Year in 2025

Presented by Diego Pavia, CEO, KIC InnoEnergy, European Battery Alliance

The European Battery Alliance was launched in October 2017 by Vice President Šefcovic to create a competitive manufacturing value chain in Europe with sustainable battery cells at its core. Since then InnoEnergy has steered over 250 European and non-European stakeholders from across the entire value chain to take action to make the EU a key player in the rapidly expanding global battery market. This market is estimated at 250B€ annually from 2025 onwards. In this session, Diego Pavia will outline the current and future innovations driving the European battery market.

Keynote Panel: Addressing the Challenges and Opportunities of Establishing Lithium-Ion Battery Production for Electromobility in Central Europe; the Rise of the Giga Factory

Moderated by James Frith, Senior Energy Storage Analyst, Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Panelists include:

Matthias Zentgraf, President, European Business, CATL

Tom Einar Jensen, CEO, Freyr

Join market leading battery manufacturers as they outline their plans to establish lithium-Ion battery manufacture in Europe. Panel speakers will be outlining how EU member states can support a domestic industry; outlining the need for a localised supply chain and the role OEMs should play. They will also be outlining the important factors that influence a plants location, including; land cost, labour cost, access to skilled labour, electricity grid emissions, and discussing whether EU plants can be cost competitive with China/Asia.

Thursday, 30th April

Keynote Panel Debate: Reuse or Recycling: Managing Lithium Ion Batteries to Enable Long Term Supply of Sustainable Battery Materials

Moderated by Austin Devaney, Director Global Inorganics - Lithium & Battery Materials, IHS Markit

Panelists include:

Kunal Phalpher, Chief Commercial Officer, Li Cycle

Francisco Carranza Sierra, Managing Director Nissan Energy

Tom Van Bellinghen, VP OEM Value Chain & Marketing, Umicore Rechargeable Battery Materials

Join representatives from across the battery value chain as they address the need for sustainable materials supply. Panelists will be discussing the latest developments in recycling infrastructure, determining how much of the industry's material needs will be met through material recycling and determining timescales for recycling to become cost effective. They will also be comparing the economics of reuse and discussing whether second-life batteries are feasible in stationary storage applications.

To view more Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe sessions, please visit here .

