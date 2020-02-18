Like Tesla Stock? Read ThisIf someone told you at the beginning of this year that an established large-cap stock could double in about a month, you probably wouldn't have believed it.To be honest, I'd feel skeptical, too. The market has been trading like it's at the end of a cycle, and large-cap stocks are not known for making big moves.And yet, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) did exactly what many thought was impossible. TSLA stock closed at $418.33 per share on December 31, 2019. Fast forward to.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...