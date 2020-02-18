Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) is delighted to announce the appointment of Uzair Dossani, Evan Eason and Kevin Gregory to its North American Mid-Market Private Equity team, based in New York.

The three highly experienced individuals, who have over 50 years' combined investment experience across a broad range of sectors, will, together with Senior Managing Director Alan (A.J.) Jones, form part of the Mid-Market Private Equity strategy's senior team. They will now start originating deals utilizing ICG's balance sheet ahead of fundraising from external parties, as well as making further hires to build out the group's capabilities.

Uzair Dossani joined ICG in February from Harvest Partners, where has worked for four years as a Partner focused on originating deals in the chemicals, diversified industrials, logistics and packaging sectors. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Warburg Pincus, focused on the industrials and business services sectors and has also worked at Charlesbank Capital Partners and Onex Partners in his 18-year career in private equity.

Evan Eason joined ICG in February after 13 years at mid-market private equity firm Olympus Partners where he was a Partner leading buyout transactions focused on the financial services, business services, industrial, and consumer sectors. Prior to that, he was a Vice President at mid-market private equity firm American Capital. Evan has 20 years investment experience.

Kevin Gregory joined ICG in January from Aquiline Capital Partners, where he led the firm's healthcare practice in addition to covering the financial and business services sectors. He previously was with Partners Group, where he sourced and executed direct investment opportunities across a range of sectors, as well as with Citi Private Equity, and has over 14 years of private equity experience.

Alan Jones, Senior Managing Director at ICG, said: "I am delighted to welcome Uzair, Evan and Kevin as founding members of the Mid-Market Private Equity team. They are high calibre individuals with deep and diverse experience in mid-market private equity investing in North America. We are now looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and starting to originate investments utilizing the power of ICG's balance sheet, while continuing to seek out additional members of the team to help build our franchise."

About ICG

ICG is a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history.

We manage €42.6bn* of assets in private debt, credit and equity, principally in closed-end funds. We provide capital to help companies grow through private and public markets, developing long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees.

We operate across four asset classes corporate, capital market, real asset and secondary investments. In addition to growing existing strategies, we are committed to innovation and pioneering new strategies across these asset classes where the market opportunity exists.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at: www.icgam.com. You can follow ICG on LinkedIn.

*as at 31 December 2019

