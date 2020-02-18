Cyber Apps World Inc.'s Reorganization Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAPD) is in the final stage of completing its reorganization. Effective February 10, 2020, Cyber Apps World Inc. began trading under the Trading Symbol CYAPD for 20 days in connection with its forward share split. After the 20-day period, the D will be removed from the company's symbol and it will continue trading as CYAP.

Details of the company's forward share split of its common stock are as follows:

Forward Split Ratio: 4:1

Pre-Split total common stock outstanding: 42,603,032

Post-Split total common stock outstanding: 170,412,128

Fractional shares are rounded up to next whole share

New CUSIP: 23248E 30 1

Cyber Apps World Inc is also at its final stage of completing and launching its RtSave Real-time Price Comparison Website. As the company enters a new year, management is extremely optimistic that 2020 will reflect the fruits of all the groundwork it has laid to build a successful company.

Cyber Apps World Inc Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

(702) 805-0632

info@RtSave.com

