KUALA LUMPUR, February 17 (WNM/Reuters/Michael Taylor) - An analysis of Asia's worst ocean polluters shows Malaysians are the biggest individual consumers of plastic packaging, WWF said, urging the government to limit single-use plastics and work with companies to fund a recycling push. The WWF report on plastics looked at China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam - which contribute 60% of the estimated 8 million tonnes of plastic that enter the world's oceans each year. ...

