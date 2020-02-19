AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Placing under Placing Programme 19-Feb-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. A copy of the Prospectus is available from the Company's website (www.aewukreit.com/investors), subject to applicable securities laws, and at its registered office at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ and at the offices of Gowling WLG (UK) LLP, 4 More London Riverside, London, SE1 2AU. 19 February 2020 AEW UK REIT Plc (the "Company") Placing under Placing Programme The Company today announces its intention to raise new capital under the Company's placing programme (the "Placing Programme") as detailed in the Company's Prospectus dated 1 March 2019. Background The Company's investment objective is to deliver an attractive total return to Shareholders from investing predominantly in a portfolio of smaller commercial properties in the United Kingdom. The Company, as at 15 January 2020, directly owns a diversified portfolio of 35 regional UK commercial property assets with a particular focus on industrial assets. The Company has paid a dividend of 8 pence per share since inception which is fully covered by portfolio yield. AEW UK Investment Management LLP (the "Investment Manager") employs an active management strategy which seeks to enhance values through rental uplift and other strategic opportunities. The fair value independent valuation of its property portfolio was GBP195.80 million and it had net assets of GBP147.38 million as at 31 December 2019 (unaudited). Investment Opportunity The Investment Manager, has a strong pipeline of potential investments matching the Company's investment policy and showing similar attractive income profiles and value add opportunities to the existing out-performing portfolio. This pipeline, on which due diligence and negotiations are progressing, totals c. GBP100 million the majority being in the industrial sector and focused on locations exhibiting low levels of competing supply and assets with low levels of passing rent. The Company achieved total returns of 8.54 per cent. from similar assets held over the 12 months to 31 December 2019. Net proceeds raised under the Placing are expected to be deployed within approximately three to six months of Admission. Proposed Placing under the Placing Programme The Company is seeking to raise up to GBP20 million via a placing (the "Placing") of new ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the "New Shares") at a proposed placing price of 97 pence per share (the "Proposed Placing Price"). The Proposed Placing Price represents a 1.85 per cent. premium to the last reported (unaudited) Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 31 December 2019 (the "NAV") adjusted for dividend declared on 16 January 2020 which went ex-dividend on 23 January 2020. The proposed Placing will take place through the Company's broker, Liberum Capital Limited ("Liberum"). The Placing shall commence immediately following the release of this announcement and is expected to close at 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 25 February 2020, but may be closed earlier or later at the discretion of the Company and Liberum. The final number of New Shares will be agreed between the Company and Liberum following close of the Placing, and announced shortly thereafter. The Placing size may be increased or decreased at the Company's discretion. Liberum may choose to accept bids, either in whole or in part, on the basis of allocations determined in agreement with the Company, and may scale down any bids for this purpose on such basis as the Company and Liberum may determine. Liberum may also, notwithstanding the above and subject to the prior consent of the Company: (i) allocate New Shares after the time of any initial allocation to any person submitting a bid after that time, and (ii) allocate New Shares after the book-build has closed to any person submitting a bid after that time. The Company's Board, in consultation with Liberum, may also decide not to proceed with the Placing for any reason. In this case, an announcement will be made by the Company. Applications will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Shares to be to be admitted to listing on the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 28 February 2020 and that dealings in the New Shares will commence at that time. The Placing is being made pursuant to the terms and conditions set out in Part 11 of the Prospectus. Investors are invited to apply for New Shares pursuant to the Placing by contacting their usual contact at Liberum. Dividend On 16 January 2020, the Company declared a dividend for the quarter ending 31 December 2019 which went ex on 23 January 2020 and which is expected to be paid on 28 February 2020. Investors subscribing for shares under the Placing will not qualify for that dividend but shall rank pari passu for the next quarter's declared dividend. Expected Timetable for the Placing Each of the times and dates set out below and mentioned elsewhere in this document may be adjusted by the Company, in which event details of the new times and dates will be announced via a Regulatory Information Service. References to a time of day are to London time. Event Date Placing opens 19 February 2020 Latest time and date for 4.00 p.m. on 25 February 2020 commitments under the Placing Trade date 26 February 2020 Admission 8.00 a.m. on 28 February 2020 Crediting of CREST stock accounts 28 February 2020 in respect of the New Shares A copy of the Prospectus is available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm as well as on the Company's website: https://www.aewukreit.com/. Terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Prospectus. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. Past performance is not necessarily a reliable indicator of future results. Returns are target returns only and there can be no guarantee that such returns will be achieved. The market value of shares and income from them can fall as well as rise due to stock market and currency movements. When you sell your investment you may get back less than you originally invested. Enquiries AEW UK Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4848 Laura Elkin Laura.elkin@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4869 Nicki Gladstone nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 7711 401 021 Company Secretary Link Company Matters Limited aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk +44(0) 1392 477 500 TB Cardew AEW@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44 (0) 7738 724 630 Lucas Bramwell +44 (0) 7939 694 437 Liberum Capital Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 About AEW UK REIT AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than GBP15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising GBP100.5m. Since IPO it has raised a further GBP51m. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of the income stream. AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share. www.aewukreit.com About AEW UK Investment Management LLP AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 26 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with EUR 70.2bn of assets under management as at 30 September 2019. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered

