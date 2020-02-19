Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Nach 240 % Plus- Neue Empfehlung! Die Revolution der Gold und Cannabisbranche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQ26 ISIN: CA74625A1075 Ticker-Symbol: 1QS 
Frankfurt
19.02.20
08:17 Uhr
0,045 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,047
0,055
14:53
0,045
0,053
14:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS
PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC0,0450,00 %