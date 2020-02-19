Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020
WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Frankfurt
19.02.20
17:20 Uhr
120,00 Euro
+1,50
+1,27 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2020 | 17:53
Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Notes of the manager on the past financial year 2019

KEY DATA

For the financial year 2019 we record the following key data:

  • The EPRA earnings rise by 29.5% from € 31.3 million end 2018 to € 40.5 million (€ 6.83 per share vs € 6.03 per share)
  • Increase in rental income by € 9,1 million
  • Dividend rises from € 5.10 to € 5.25 gross per share
  • The funding cost drops from 2.59% on 31/12/2018 to 2.14% end 2019
  • Successful placement of a private bond of € 100 million at 1.95% on 7 years fixed
  • Further optimization of the real estate portfolio: acquisition of 2 additional buildings in the EBBC Business Park in Luxembourg and of 2 retail parks near Vienna and sale of non-strategic buildings Kennedy (Luxembourg) and Riverside Business Park (Anderlecht)

Press release below.

Attachment

  • 2020 02 19_LRE year results 2019_ENG_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0781aeb-7933-4253-8817-1b313d403d83)
