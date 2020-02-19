Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Notes of the manager on the past financial year 2019

KEY DATA

For the financial year 2019 we record the following key data:

The EPRA earnings rise by 29.5% from € 31.3 million end 2018 to € 40.5 million (€ 6.83 per share vs € 6.03 per share)

Increase in rental income by € 9,1 million

Dividend rises from € 5.10 to € 5.25 gross per share

The funding cost drops from 2.59% on 31/12/2018 to 2.14% end 2019

Successful placement of a private bond of € 100 million at 1.95% on 7 years fixed

Further optimization of the real estate portfolio: acquisition of 2 additional buildings in the EBBC Business Park in Luxembourg and of 2 retail parks near Vienna and sale of non-strategic buildings Kennedy (Luxembourg) and Riverside Business Park (Anderlecht)

